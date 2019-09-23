Sununu: Ukraine phone call scandal 'just a repeat' of how Russia collusion narrative started

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu said on Monday that the Ukraine phone call scandal involving President Trump is just a repeat of how the Democrats' Russian collusion narrative unfolded.

“It’s just a repeat, it’s a rerun, it’s a sequel to what they did with Russia,” Sununu told “America’s Newsroom.”

Trump was accused of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for their ties to a natural gas firm, Burisma Holdings, which was being investigated as part of a corruption case. This prompted Democratic lawmakers to call for the release of the entire transcript of the phone call in question.

“[Democratic California House Rep. Adam] Schiff goes out, makes an outrageous statement, as he did with the Russia claims, and the Mueller report just made it clear that all those claims that came out of Schiff were pure unadulterated lies,” said Sununu, who served as White House chief of staff under President George H. W. Bush.

Sununu said that the Trump administration should release the entire transcript as he is aware that it would draw concern.

“If I were the White House, I would try and release as much as the transcript of the conversation as possible,” he said.

He said that if the transcript were to be disclosed, foreign leaders will not speak frankly with the president in fear that the intelligence community in the U.S. can't keep secrets.

Sununu went on to say, “This has got a long way to go. A lot of information will come out. The Dems will do what they did. The press will do what they did. You’re probably going to get Carl Bernstein, claiming it’s another Watergate and so on."

Speaking on CNN, Bernstein did, in fact, compare the Ukraine scandal to Watergate.

