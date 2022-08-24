Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

How Ukraine is 'losing slowly' in its war against Russia: Rep. Mike Waltz

He provides updates on the Russia-Ukraine war

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
What should US foreign policy be on Iran? Video

What should US foreign policy be on Iran?

Rep. Adam Smith suggests the foreign policy that the United States should have toward Iran on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Waltz explained how Ukraine is "losing slowly" in its ongoing fight against Russia Wednesday on "Special Report."

UKRAINE WARNS RUSSIA IT INTENDS TO TAKE BACK CRIMEA

REP. WALTZ: At the end of the day, [Ukraine is] losing slowly. Zelenskyy is convinced that if he gets cut off from the Black Sea, he's no longer viable as a country. And at the end of the day, Bret, he has to go on the offensive to regain momentum or once again, Russia will grind away. If the lines solidify like they are by wintertime, there's a real fear that Russia will just annex everything they have, lick their wounds and be right back at it just a few years down the road. So it's pay now or pay later. I think the other thing, Bret, is that the Europeans absolutely have to step up and do more, particularly Germany

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

Ukraine is losing slowly: Rep. Waltz Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.