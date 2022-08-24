How Ukraine is 'losing slowly' in its war against Russia: Rep. Mike Waltz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Waltz explained how Ukraine is "losing slowly" in its ongoing fight against Russia Wednesday on "Special Report."

REP. WALTZ: At the end of the day, [Ukraine is] losing slowly. Zelenskyy is convinced that if he gets cut off from the Black Sea, he's no longer viable as a country. And at the end of the day, Bret, he has to go on the offensive to regain momentum or once again, Russia will grind away. If the lines solidify like they are by wintertime, there's a real fear that Russia will just annex everything they have, lick their wounds and be right back at it just a few years down the road. So it's pay now or pay later. I think the other thing, Bret, is that the Europeans absolutely have to step up and do more, particularly Germany.

