Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia detains opposition leader over criticism of war in Ukraine

Russian politician Yevgeny Roizman was detained by masked men wearing camouflage

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Russian journalist Oleg Kashin about the influence of the Russian propaganda machine Video

Russian journalist Oleg Kashin about the influence of the Russian propaganda machine

Fox News' Amy Kellogg interviews expatriate Russian journalist Oleg Kashin about the rising influence of the Russian propaganda machine on Russian's view of the Western World

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian politician and Vladimir Putin critic has been detained for the criticisms he has levied at Moscow for its deadly war in Ukraine, videos posted to social media Wednesday showed.

Yevgeny Roizman, the former mayor of the eastern city of Ekaterinburg and supporter of opposition leader Alexei Navalny – was removed from his home and taken by masked men wearing camouflage.

Roizman was seen in the video telling onlookers that he was being investigated for breaking a law the forbids "discrediting" Russia’s armed forces. 

Police detain Yekaterinburg ex-mayor Yevgeny Roizman in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The former mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city was arrested Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country's military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow's military action in Ukraine. 

Police detain Yekaterinburg ex-mayor Yevgeny Roizman in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The former mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city was arrested Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country's military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow's military action in Ukraine.  (Vladimir Podoksyonov/URA.RU via AP)

WHERE THE WAR IN UKRAINE STANDS AT 6-MONTH MILESTONE

"Basically for one phrase: 'the invasion of Ukraine'," he reportedly told onlookers.

"The essence is that I called the war a war. That's it. Unfortunately, I have no defense," he said in a second video posted by Russian media outlet RIA.

Putin has refused to call his deadly campaign in Ukraine a war or an invasion and has instead referred to it only as a "special military operation."

Roizman acknowledged the threat of arrest he faced for his outspoken criticism in a July interview with AFP.

Telling the outlet, "I have no illusions. But I also have no fear."


NATO CHIEF SAYS WAR IN UKRAINE IS BATTLE OF 'ATTRITION,' WARNS WINTER 'WILL BE HARD'

A spokesperson for Navalny, who has been in a Russian prison since January 2021, said, "Putin decided to celebrate six months of the war with Ukraine with the demonstrative detention of the last remaining opposition politician at large."

Days after Russia’s February invasion, the Kremlin passed sweeping laws that imposed harsh sentences on those found to be spreading what it deems to be "fake news" about the Russian armed forces or the war in Ukraine. 

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march at Strastnoy Boulevard in memory of Russian politician and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on his 4th death anniversary in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 24, 2019. 

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march at Strastnoy Boulevard in memory of Russian politician and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on his 4th death anniversary in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 24, 2019.  (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Russian news outlets on Wednesday said Roizman could face up to five years in prison. 

Though Human Rights Watch in March said the new laws that criminalize war protesting and independent war reporting could carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.