Rep. Gallagher on 'America's Newsroom': Biden's fear of provoking Putin got us into a 'mess' in Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to form an agreement amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., stressed on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the West must not fear provoking Putin. Gallagher explained what he hopes President Biden accomplishes on his trip to Poland this week.

UKRAINE REFUSES TO SURRENDER AMID NEW RUSSIA THREAT; BIDEN WILL TRAVEL TO POLAND: LIVE UPDATES

MIKE GALLAGHER: Our job is to help Zelenskyy, who is doing a phenomenal job rallying support for Ukraine, by continuing the supply of lethal assistance despite Putin’s threat. I would also like the president to iron out the Polish MiG 29 fiasco, as well as find a way to take Slovakia up on its offer to provide Russian-made S-300s to Ukraine.

While we should be wary of escalation, we can’t allow the continual fear of escalation to dominate our thinking. I think that’s why we got into this mess in the first place because of the continual fear of provoking Putin, whether it was the administration’s delay for over a year of providing lethal assistance, the Biden administration’s unwillingness to impose sanctions, or the MiG fiasco.

We’re continually behind the curve because we are afraid of provoking Putin and it is time we make Putin fear what we’re willing to do in defense of Ukraine. Put differently, the best way to avoid world war three is by strengthening our military deterrent and by investing in hard power and I hope I hear that message from President Biden.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: