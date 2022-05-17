Ex-UFO Pentagon program chief says DOD has much more 'compelling video' to release on sightings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former UFO program chief at the Pentagon, Luis Elizondo, told "The Story" Tuesday that the declassified photos and video released during the congressional hearing on UFOs Tuesday are likely just a "small sample" of what the Department of Defense has gathered on recent UFO sightings, adding that he hopes more "compelling video" will emerge during future hearings to address the mounting questions for the American public.

LUIS ELIZONDO: I think this is just a small sample of what the DOD really has. These are videos that are unclassified, some cases taken from a pilot’s iPhone. But there’s a lot more compelling video there. And frankly, Congress is aware of it. So I think you’re now seeing this historic step by Congress because they know there’s a lot more information there. I think what I find interesting about this particular hearing – by the way, I suspect there will be more after this – that the DOD doesn’t know the full picture of what’s going on.

Here's an interesting contradiction. They said we don’t think it’s alien, and we don’t think it’s adversarial technology. But then, they turn around, and they also say we know it’s not blue force technology. We know it’s not our technology. Well, what does that mean? If it’s not our technology, it’s not enemy technology, and it’s not something else, then you kind of back yourself into a corner. It can only be one of three things.

