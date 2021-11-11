Twitter cracks down on Libertarian Party of KY's tweet saying Kyle Rittenhouse 'did nothing wrong'

Twitter cracked down on a tweet shared by the Libertarian Party of Kentucky for allegedly violating its policies while siding with Kyle Rittenhouse amid the murder trial.

There has been a political divide on the 2020 Kenosha shooting that left two dead and another injured as many on the left believe Rittenhouse was actively seeking trouble at the riots sparked from the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake while many on the right believe Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense based on evidence and witness testimony.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire took to Twitter on Monday to defend its Kentucky counterpart over a Nov. 3 tweet that read, "Watching this trial, it's ever more obvious that Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong."

According to a screenshot shared by the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, the tweet apparently violated Twitter's policies against "glorifying violence."

"We prohibit content that condones or celebrates acts of violence that could promote imitation of the act," Twitter's message to the Libertarian Party of Kentucky read. "We also prohibit the glorification of mass murders or genocides when protected categories have been the primary target or victims. Glorifying the perpetrators of such violence is also prohibited."

Twitter's message told the LP of Kentucky it must delete the tweet in order to unlock its account.

The New Hampshire account juxtaposed the punished tweet to one written by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., in August 2020 which read, "A 17 year told white supremacist domestic drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15. He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives. Fix your damn headlines."

"You can make up complete lies about Kyle Rittenhouse and you won't get banned. But if you say Kyle Rittenhouse was innocent, you will be," the LP of New Hampshire reacted.

The tweet comparing the opposing views of Rittenhouse went viral on Wednesday, sparking harsh criticism towards the tech giant.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Fox News also reached out to the Libertarian Party of Kentucky for comment.