Tunnel to Towers marks Fox News' 25th anniversary by paying 50 mortgages for heroes' families

During a celebration of Fox News’ 25th anniversary on "Fox & Friends," Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller announced Thursday his foundation will pay the mortgages of 50 homes, assisting the families of first responders, law enforcement, and the military.

"I thought it was fitting to announce it on [Fox News’ 25th anniversary] that we are delivering 50 mortgage-free homes today," said Siller.

Families of 20 police officers, 12 firefighters, six U.S. Army, three U.S. Navy, three U.S. Marine Corps, three U.S. Air Force, one sheriff’s deputy, one state trooper, and one conservation officer received the special donations.

20 YEARS SINCE 9/11, TUNNEL TO TOWERS CEO FRANK SILLER COMPLETES 537-MILE 'NEVER FORGET WALK'

One of the recipients of the donation, Gigi McCollum, is the widow of Lance Cpl, Rylee McCollum, who was one of 13 U.S. servicemen and women killed in Afghanistan during the Kabul terror attack on August 26.

She gave birth to their child three weeks after he passed.

"I spoke to Gigi and I said we’re gonna build you a mortgage-free home for that Gold Star family. This is what we’re able to do because of [Fox News’] viewers that help us," said Siller.

He said the mortgage-free homes would not have been possible without those who donate on a monthly basis, also thanking FOX Corporation, which donated $1 million to Tunnel to Towers in September as part of the foundation’s 9/11 "Never Forget Walk."

FOX CORP. ANNOUNCES $1M DONATION TO TUNNEL TO TOWERS IN SUPPORT OF FIRST RESPONDERS, MILITARY HEROES

Siller completed a 537-mile walk through six states in six weeks before the 20th commemoration of September 11th last month. He began at the Pentagon, made his way to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and finished the walk on 9/11 by retracing his brother's footsteps in lower Manhattan.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, Stephen Siller, Frank’s brother, was driving home from an overnight shift. He had planned to spend the day golfing, but after hearing the news he headed toward the Twin Towers. The entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel was closed, so he instead ran to the scene with his 60 pounds of gear.

Siller was survived by his wife Sally and five children.

The non-profit organization honors Steven Siller and helps to support first responders, military heroes, and their families.

