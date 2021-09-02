Gold Star family chooses not to speak with Biden: ‘Everything he’s done is completely wrong’

Fallen soldier Lance CPL. Rylee McCollum was killed during the Kabul terror attack last week leaving his family to grieve his sudden death.

The soldier’s sister Roice McCollum and father Jim McCollum joined "Hannity" on Thursday to express their sorrow and explained why they decided against meeting with the president after his hasty withdrawal.

"Everything he has done is completely wrong," Jim McCollum said. "We had opportunities to do this the right way and we absolutely failed miserably."

The Gold Star father admitted that the current administration cannot be blamed alone since the war has been ongoing for 20 years, yet "there couldn’t have been a worse way" for Biden to pull out for good.

Roice McCollum shared that when her older sister Gigi attended Biden’s meeting with other Gold Star families, she was forced to leave after the president insisted on speaking only of his late son Beau and neglected to mention any of the fallen soldiers’ names.

"There was no mention of Rylee. No ‘I’m sorry for your loss,’" she said. "It was, ‘My son died too…’ It was more about him."

Even though the McCollum family’s hero knew the mission would be dangerous, his father said that Rylee McCollum was the kind of soldier who would not have abandoned the task at hand.

"I don’t think he would’ve left," he said. "That’s just the way they work. They were there for a mission, that whole unit. That’s just who they are. They’re going to do what they need to do."

"The humanitarian efforts that they were doing, I think they all lived that and they loved it and they knew they were doing something to help other people. I don’t know you could’ve got him away from where he was."