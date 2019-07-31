Joy Behar says Elizabeth Warren's Medicare-for-all push is a 'big mistake,' a 'death nail' for Democratic Party

"The View" co-host Joy Behar slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Wednesday for her fiery push for Medicare-for-all, calling it a "big mistake" ahead of the 2020 election.

While discussing highlights from Tuesday night's Democratic debate, Behar began by declaring former Vice President Joe Biden the "winner" despite not being on the stage because of Warren's strong advocation for the progressive policy.

"I love Elizabeth Warren, but this Medicare-for-all with the exclusion of private insurance is the death nail of the party, in my opinion," Behar said. "I have Medicare and I also have private insurance. I like it, all of it. I want all of it."

Behar clarified that she would vote for "any functioning adult at this point" whoever clinches the Democratic nomination, but doubled down on her warning for Warren.

"I'm not sure that these independents -- Americans don't want to give up their stuff," Behar continued. "We've got it, we want it, and I think she's making a big mistake. So that's why I said Biden won because he's in the middle."

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, stressing that American should be "given a choice" when it comes to health care and that she doesn't think there's "anything wrong with being sort of moderate" on the issue.