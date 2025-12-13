Expand / Collapse search
Tulsi Gabbard warns of 'direct threat' from suspected terrorists now living in United States

Intelligence director blames Biden administration for allegedly allowing 18,000 known or suspected terrorists into country

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Gabbard raises alarm on terror-linked migrants who entered US under Biden

Gabbard raises alarm on terror-linked migrants who entered US under Biden

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joins ‘Saturday in America’ to break down intelligence indicating that thousands of illegal migrants with potential ties to terrorism entered the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a warning about suspected terrorists inside the United States, blaming the Biden administration for what she called a "direct threat" to the lives of the American people.

The National Counterterrorism Center says about 18,000 known or suspected terrorists were allowed into the country under the previous administration. Gabbard said her greatest concerns about the influx are that there are "so many more that we are not aware of yet."

"The Biden administration did not take their vetting responsibilities seriously," Gabbard said on "Saturday in America."

GABBARD BLASTS DEMOCRAT BENNIE THOMPSON FOR CALLING NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING AN ‘UNFORTUNATE ACCIDENT’

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the White House Cabinet Room in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the White House Cabinet Room in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump administration has frequently criticized the Biden team’s immigration policy and vetting process. During his second term, Trump launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration.

BONDI DESCRIBES WOUNDED NATIONAL GUARDSMAN AS A 'MIRACLE,' SAYS 'HE'S ABLE TO OPEN BOTH EYES'

Of the estimated 18,000 known or suspected terrorists, Gabbard said 2,000 were Afghan nationals who entered following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Over 100,000 Afghans were evacuated when the United States left Afghanistan, and multiple members of Congress have said the speed of the evacuation led to incomplete vetting.

Fox News Digital reached out to former President Biden for comment. 

Afghanistan withdrawal Kabul airport

U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load passengers aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 24, 2021.  (U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Handout via Reuters/File Photo)

Gabbard said whistleblowers have come forward who were part of the vetting process following the withdrawal and told her they were ordered to rush the vetting process so migrants could enter the country during the massive, rapid influx.

SEN TOM COTTON: ALLEGED AFGHAN ATTACK ON GUARDSMEN WAS PREVENTABLE. WE MUST DO BETTER NEXT TIME

"They [whistleblowers] were told, ‘Hurry up, don't do the thorough vetting that you normally do because we have to hurry up and get these people into the United States,’" Gabbard said.

She called the situation "devastating" and said it has already led to real-world consequences.

Tulsi Gabbard during a Trump cabinet meeting on July 8, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 8. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"What we are seeing right now is the exact result where we have a direct threat on the lives of the American people, and we have the kind of tragedy that we experienced on Thanksgiving with the shooting," said Gabbard.

The day before Thanksgiving, two National Guard soldiers were shot – one was killed, and the other continues to fight for his life. The suspected shooter is an Afghan national.

Tulsi Gabbard warns Afghan nationals were 'not properly vetted' under Biden administration Video

