Tulsi Gabbard: The Democratic Party is controlled by fanatical ideologues who don't believe in freedom

Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard shared why she decided to leave the Democratic Party on Friday's "Hannity" and how the party has evolved over the years.

TULSI GABBARD: I got to be honest, I've heard directly from a couple who have been encouraging and gave me good feedback. I've heard a lot of expected hatred and vitriol coming from the mainstream media establishment in Washington, the permanent Washington, the Democratic Party elite, all trotting out the same old, tired criticisms that have nothing to do with substance. And this has been part of the problem all along that I talked about in my announcement why I've left the party is because this party is now controlled by fanatical ideologues who don't believe in freedom, Sean.

They don't believe that we can have different opinions. They don't believe that I or you or anyone should have the right to express our views if they disapprove of what those views are. And they will seek to smear us, criticize us, silence us, work with big tech to censor us and suppress these God given freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution. And the danger of that is when you have a political party that does not believe in freedom, that is in power, they have the ability to use the force of the government and law enforcement to enforce that suppression and that undermining of our freedoms.

