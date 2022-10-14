Tulsi Gabbard blasts censorship, denial of 'objective truth' by the left: 'It is conform or be canceled'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said people in the "highest positions of power" are denying objective truth and trying to bully people who disagree.

"It is conform or be canceled," Gabbard said Thursday night in an address to the Independent Women's Forum, calling the mindset "as un-American as it gets."

Gabbard spoke on the importance of defending what it means to be a woman as leaders in the Democratic Party refuse to define the term "woman" and slammed the left for embracing cancel culture and censorship.

"Those who deny the biological differences between a man and a woman are not only erasing women as a category of people, they’re denying the existence of objective reality, and the ‘truth’ becomes whatever those in power want it to be," said

Gabbard pointed out that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson could not define what a woman was during her Senate confirmation hearing.

"We have an administration in the White House, and woke politicians in Washington, a Supreme Court justice, who are unable and unwilling to define what a woman is."

Gabbard pointed out the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party for claiming to be on the side of feminists but refusing to defend women's sports when female athletes object to competing against biological males

"How is it controversial to define what a woman is?" Gabbard asked. "It is the height of hypocrisy for those who claim to be feminists, who claim to be champions for women over decades … to deny that there is such a thing as a woman."

The former Democratic presidential candidate left the Democratic Party on Tuesday, denouncing the organization as an "elitist cabal."

Gabbard, who retired from the House of Representatives in 2021, attacked the institution in a nearly 30-minute video posted to her YouTube account. She did not announce plans to join the Republican Party or adopt any other political affiliation, however.

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism," Gabbard said in an excerpt posted to Twitter.

Fox News' Andres Hagstrom contributed to this report