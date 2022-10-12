Tulsi Gabbard says Democratic leaders 'foment a culture of fear' to keep people in line

Former Democrat and U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard criticized Democratic Party leadership Tuesday during an interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience."

"It's very spooky, and it's spooky how prevalent that mindset is and how many Democrats – not even just politicians, just people who are Democrats – how many people share that position that you should silence people that you don't agree with," Rogan said.

"It's such a foolish perspective and it plays out historically over, and over, and over again in a terrible way. I just don't understand why people don't learn that lesson."

TULSI GABBARD SCORCHES ‘WOKE’ DEMS, TAKES AIM AT KAMALA HARRIS: ‘PERFECT EXAMPLE OF EVERYTHING WRONG WITH DC’

Gabbard agreed with Rogan.

"I think that the Democratic Party leaders, people like Hillary Clinton, people who have been in charge for a very long time foment this kind of culture of fear and like ‘hey if you go against us, you’re dead, you're on the sh*t list,'" Gabbard said.

"You have, kind of the very loud activists who don't represent I think even the majority of the Democratic Party, but the AOCs of the world who are almost like these radical religious zealots and they are ideologues and whatever they choose is the battle of the day, if you are against them on that, forget it, you're done."

TUCKER CARLSON: TULSI GABBARD DARED TO QUESTION PERMANENT WASHINGTON'S FOREIGN POLICY

Gabbard has long been critical of the Democratic Party leadership. In a video posted to Instagram Tuesday, she accused them of "stoking anti-white racism" and undermining the nation's law enforcement. Gabbard also described the Democratic establishment as "warmongers" and has been critical of the leadership of both political parties for supporting interventional foreign polices abroad.

Gabbard noted that 57 House Republicans voted against sending another $40 billion in military aid to Ukraine while not one Democrat did. During the podcast, Gabbard warned that the world is closer to nuclear conflict than most people realize and highlighted New York City's public service announcement instructing people how to respond to a potential nuclear attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard, a 41-year-old combat veteran who is progressive on many issues, was once viewed as a rising star within the Democratic Party. She was endorsed by then-President Barack Obama when she first ran for Congress and was invited to speak at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. However, since breaking with the party on foreign policy and clashing with prominent progressives such as then Sen. Kamala Haris, D-Calif., the media and Democratic establishment has lambasted her, accusing the U.S. combat veteran of being a Russian asset without any evidence.