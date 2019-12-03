Tucker: NBC still considers Russian collusion to be 'the most important story' in America

The media has continually pushed a biased narrative of Russian collusion and election interference to save face, and explain Hillary Clinton's 2016 election loss, said Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

Carlson specifically called out NBC and "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd, after he accused Republicans of doing Russia's intelligence work for them during a contentious Sunday interview with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

"Consider ... how our ruling class views Russia. To them, Russia is the single most important country in the world," Carlson said. "Nothing else comes close! Just yesterday on 'Meet the Press' over on NBC — Chuck Todd ... stopped a sitting U.S. senator in his tracks and all but accused him of spying for Russia!"

"We now know it’s not really a story," he added. "It never happened, there was no collusion. Russia didn’t hack our democracy. The whole thing was a ... ludicrous talking point invented by the Hillary Clinton campaign ... to explain their unexpected defeat in the last presidential election. 'We lost and we shouldn’t have lost.' From the start, that has been the only argument."

Carlson said the media should be more humble after their election predictions were proven wrong. He claimed they have instead become more focused on Russia than ever before.

"Thanks to a multi-million investigation ... that the rest of us had to endure ... that conspiracy theory has died. It was killed in fact, by Robert Mueller," he said. "And yet somehow it lives on in the sneering accusations of our mindless public intellectuals and hair hats, in the television anchor seat.

"You'd think that people like that would be contrite -- maybe a little humbled after the Mueller report came out and proved two years of hyperventilation wrong. But no. They’re more obsessed with Russia than they have ever been."

Carlson said MSNBC refuses to switch gears and is still "pretending Russian collusion is the most important story there is."