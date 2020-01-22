Tucker Carlson: Biden's threat to ICE agents proves he's no moderate

Tucker Carlson disputed the notion that Joe Biden is the moderate candidate among 2020 Democratic candidates after the former vice president told an interviewer that the United States should not deport illegal immigrants over a drunk-driving arrest.

"They tell you that the Democratic establishment wants Joe Biden as the nominee," Carlson said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TOM HOMAN HITS BACK AT BIDEN FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DUI ARREST REMARK

"Is Joe Biden actually moderate?" Carlso asked. "He hugs people. That doesn’t mean he is moderate. On immigration, for example, he is not moderate by anybody’s definition."

During an interview with Vice News on Monday, Biden said his administration would fire ICE agents who arrest and deport illegal immigrants who are convicted of a drunk driving offense.

BIDEN RAISES EYEBROWS DURING TENSE EXCHANGE WITH REPORTER

“They [Children] go off to school wondering whether their mom comes and picks them up, is she not going to be there because an ICE agent was there to arrest her,” Biden said, adding: "You’re going to get fired, you’re fired if in fact you do that. You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that’s committed and I don’t count drunk driving as a felony.”

"Have a few beers, whatever," Carlson responded. "Drunk driving kills thousands of Americans every year. Democrats used to tell you a lot about that ... Biden doesn’t care now if the illegals are doing it."

"After those illegal immigrant drunk drivers cause a crash, they get free healthcare for their injuries -- while their victims may not," Carlson continued. "Do you get free healthcare? No, but Biden would like to give to people here illegally ... that’s okay."

BORDER APPREHENSIONS DROPPED IN NOVEMBER FOR 6TH CONSECUTIVE MONTH, PER DHS DATA

The non-profit organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving responded to Biden's remarks Wednesday, in a statement provided to "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Drunk driving is the Number 1 killer on America’s roads and a violent crime that MADD believes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of the offender’s immigration status," MADD said.

PHOTO OBTAINED BY FOX NEWS SHOWS HUNTER BIDEN, JOE BIDEN GOLFING WITH UKRAINE EXEC

"Drunk driving laws differ by state, and the fact that only four states charge a felony for a non-injury second drunk driving offense illustrates the enormous challenge MADD faces in helping to pass laws that will eliminate the horrible tragedies caused by drunk driving. In all drunk driving cases, MADD supports the victims and their wishes in the prosecution and sentencing of offenders who kill or injure someone."

Washington Examiner reporter Alana Goodman questioned Biden's sudden interest in the issue during Carlson's segment Wednesday and pointed to his inaction during his time as vice president to protect those with similar convictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think people look at these DUI comments and they say, 'Why didn’t Biden do anything about this when he was vice president?'" she said. "Obama deported 100,000 illegal immigrants who had DUI convictions. And I don’t remember Joe Biden saying anything about this at the time."