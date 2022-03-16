Tucker Carlson clashes with Rep. Maria Salazar over views on Ukraine, US southern border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tucker Carlson pointed out Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla.'s potential double standard on country's borders Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," referencing both the U.S. southern border and the Ukrainian border.

The Florida congresswoman's immigration reform law would allow tens of millions of illegal immigrants to stay in the United States, Carlson said.

REP. MARIA SALAZAR SAYS DEMOCRATS FAILED THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY: 'WE ARE AMERICANS, WE'RE NOT SOCIALISTS'

He noted the contrast between her "desire to send MiGs to Ukraine to preserve its borders, but not here."

"Should we send the U.S. military to the Mexican border? Since you have admitted, that tens of millions of people have come here illegally; that our borders are porous, they're not defended, they're open. Should we send the U.S. military to the Mexican border?"

"All of us are appalled by the violation of Ukraine's borders," he added. "You don't seem as appalled by the violation of our borders by tens of millions of people."

As for Ukraine, Salazar argued that the U.S. should not rule out a no-fly zone over the war-torn country. In the meantime, it should supply Ukraine with MiGs and S-300 missile systems, she said.

Carlson said Russia could view that action as an "act of war."

"And if that happens, then what next? And to not think about that seems negligent," he continued.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"The question is, are we [confronting Russia] with all available risks known to the population in whose name we're doing it?"

When asked about the "likelihood of a retaliatory nuclear strike from Vladimir Putin," Salazar said she believes Putin will not go that far if President Biden's administration "will send the message that we are in charge, that NATO is ready to confront him, and so are we."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson later asked Salazar if she has realized that "many lives might be saved" if the U.S. encouraged the proposed resolution of granting neutral status to Ukraine.