Tucker Carlson: Migrant surge will 'change the country forever'

Fox News and Fox Nation host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday the surge in illegal crossings at the U.S. southern border will "change the country forever."

The host of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" argued on "Fox & Friends" that President Biden's immigration actions are an attempt to "try to change election outcomes."

Biden has scrapped a number of former President Donald Trump's policies, which included having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S. while they wait for their cases to be heard. The moves have led to a record surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, that has strained capacity at immigration facilities at the southern border in recent weeks.

More than 15,000 unaccompanied migrant minors are in custody at federal facilities, according to recent reports. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported encounters with more than 100,000 migrants in February alone.

Carlson said the U.S. is a democracy "so when you change the population, you change the outcome of the vote, which means you change the way the country is run, and that of course is the whole point of this."

"So if you open the borders and then sponsor legislation giving citizenship and voting rights to the people you’ve just admitted illegally, what are you doing? You’re trying to change election outcomes and that’s what they [Democrats] are doing," Carlson added.

MIGRANT SAYS HE CAME TO US BORDER BECAUSE BIDEN WAS ELECTED, WOULD NOT HAVE TRIED TO CROSS UNDER TRUMP

He went on to note that he thinks the change in immigration policies will help the Democratic Party in the longterm.

"The Democratic Party is extremely frustrated by the idea that there are Americans who don't vote for them, who reject their programs so if you change the nature of the people who live here, then you win forever," he said.

Carlson also pointed to a double standard in America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In order to hold a job or fly on an airplane you have to get a vaccine and wear a mask after you get a vaccine and remain in terror of the virus after you get the vaccine," he said. "But people from foreign countries can be admitted without any testing at all. It’s just yet another example of the intense focus on foreign nationals to the exclusion of the interests of American citizens."

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.