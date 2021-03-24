Tucker Carlson vows he will 'not be silenced' in Fox Nation video podcast preview

Tucker Carlson has partnered with Fox Nation for an exclusive new video podcast that will feature "in-depth, unfiltered conversations with the people shaping America's future."

"Tucker Carlson Today" premieres March 29, with new episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The show will feature wide-ranging interviews with newsmakers and offer viewers unique insight into the issues of the day.

Carlson will continue to host his top-rated program "Tucker Carlson Tonight," weeknights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel.

"We will be unfiltered – unafraid – and unstoppable." — 'Tucker Carlson Today,' Fox Nation

"Freedom of speech is under assault, and while the other media outlets are obsessed with censoring original thought and getting smaller, we are expanding, taking on all topics," Carlson said in a preview that aired on his show Wednesday.

The host, who has emerged as one of the most distinct voices in cable news, said he launched the podcast to strike against political censorship and the growing cancel culture mentality.

"We will not be silenced or canceled," said Carlson, who promised to focus on providing listeners "the in-depth, unfiltered conversations that America needs, making sense of the day's events and taking a deeper dive into the issues we care about, with the clarity you deserve."

Carlson also vowed to be "unfiltered, unafraid and unstoppable."

In April, Fox Nation will debut a monthly series of in-depth specials called "Tucker Carlson Originals," which will delve into topics at greater length than a typical television program.

Both the podcast and the specials will only be available on FOX Nation, and a trailer for the new endeavor can be seen here.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers.