MSNBC host: Trump's 'loyalty' comment 'exactly' like German attacks on Jews

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough made another comparison between Nazis and the Trump administration on Wednesday when he claimed President Trump's comments about Jewish "loyalty" were "exactly" like attacks from Germany.

"For decades, for generations, for centuries, this is exactly how Jews have been attacked not only in the Soviet Union but in Germany, and across the world -- that they are 'insufficiently loyal,'" Scarborough said on Wednesday.

He had just finished speaking with GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe who claimed it was unclear to whom Trump expected Jews to be loyal. Ioffe and Scarborough speculated that Trump was referring to both Israel and the United States.

Trump, on Tuesday, prompted a wave of criticism when he responded to a question about aid to Israel, something Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., indicated should be revoked after the nation blocked her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., from entering.

TRUMP SUGGESTS DEMS' JEWISH VOTERS LACK KNOWLEDGE OR SHOW 'GREAT DISLOYALTY,' AMID OMAR-TLAIB FEUD

"Five years ago, the concept of even talking about this -- even three years ago -- of talking about cutting off aid to Israel because two people that hate Israel, and hate Jewish people, I can't believe we're even having this conversation," Trump said.

"Where has the Democratic Party gone?" Trump asked. "Where have they gone where they're defending these two people over the state of Israel? And I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat -- I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Other comments and actions from Trump have provoked Nazi comparisons from "Morning Joe" as well. When Scarborough compared migrant conditions in 2018 to those under the Nazis, the White House vehemently condemned his words.

“It is appalling that Joe Scarborough would compare sworn federal law enforcement officers— who put their lives on the line every day to keep American people safe— to Nazis," White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement provided to Fox News. "This is the type of inflammatory and unacceptable rhetoric that puts a target on the backs of our great law enforcement."

Fox News' Matt Richardson contributed to this report.