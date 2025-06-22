Trump's decision to strike Iran's nuclear sites a 'bold, and good move,' retired general tells MSNBC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Saturday that President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear program was, in many ways, a "bold and good move."

"I think from a strictly military perspective, this was a decisive, bold, consequential attack. Iran was in a weakened condition. The U.S. had the technology to carry out what is probably a long-term impact, on Iran's nuclear program," he said.

Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. had struck three Iranian nuclear sites. The president said the Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities were "totally obliterated" during a brief address from the White House.

"So I was surprised he ordered the attack. But, I think it was in many ways a bold and good move, certainly for Israel and, to some extent, the United States," McCaffrey said.

FETTERMAN BACKS TRUMP AFTER IRAN STRIKES: 'THE CORRECT MOVE'

"By the way, the reason I was surprised, I think it’s a political disaster for him. His own party is split apart [on] the issue. The Democrats oppose it, the American people oppose it, and it presumes there won't be an Iranian counterstrike," McCaffrey added.

The retired general said Iran was likely to retaliate and added "we’re at war with Iran right now."

Asked by Wallace if the president believed they were at war with Iran, McCaffrey said Trump was "hopeful" about a negotiation.

"I think he’s probably incorrect on that. Again, I would assert that the Iranians have very few viable military options, one of which, however, to close the Persian Gulf, affects the price of oil dramatically," he told Wallace.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Iran lashed out at Israel after the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Saturday that he was impressed by the U.S. strikes against Iran's nuclear sites, praising Trump's use of "deception and trickery."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP