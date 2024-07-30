Trump on White House leadership: Run by 'fascists, Marxists, communists'

Former President Trump said Tuesday that he thinks decisions in the White House are being made by a group of "fascists, communists" and "Marxists."

"I'm the opposite of a threat to democracy — they're a threat to democracy," Trump said of Democrats on "The Ingraham Angle." "I mean, look at what they just did."

Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that Democrats participated in a "coup" by replacing Biden at the top of the 2024 ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris months after millions of primary voters cast their ballots.

"They took the presidency away. His wife didn't want it to happen. They took the presidency away like he was a child," he told Ingraham.

Ingraham asked Trump who’s running the country while Harris hits the campaign trail and President Biden faces concerns about his mental acuity.

"A group of people that are fascists, communists, Marxists," Trump said in part, adding that they "circle" the Oval Office and Department of Justice.

"You're saying Biden isn't making any of the big decisions?" Ingraham asked.

"I don't think so, no. I don't think he knows he's alive," Trump responded.

Trump likely faces Harris in November as she seeks to officially become the Democratic presidential nominee at the August Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Ingraham noted Harris, in her X bio, states her pronouns as she/her.

"What are your pronouns?" she asked Trump.

"I have no… I don't want pronouns," he said. "I don't want pronouns… Nobody even knows what that means. Ask her to describe exactly what that means."

"Nobody knows because they're going crazy, alright? We have to bring our country back to sanity. So, I say this about the Republican Party : It's a party now based on common sense. OK? We're conservative… we're everything, but we're based on common sense," he continued.

The 2024 GOP nominee said the country needs to be brought back to "sanity" because the Democratic Party is going "crazy."

Trump said Republicans want low taxes, good education and the American Dream for younger generations.

"We want the American Dream for our children. I want the American Dream. I want my children to say, ‘Man, this is great.’ You don't even hear about the American Dream anymore. You heard about it four years ago, but you don't hear about it anymore. I want the American Dream as a goal for our children," Trump said.

"You don't hear that anymore with all of this nonsense going on. We are a party based on common sense."