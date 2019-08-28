Former Ted Cruz campaign official says GOP is 'dead and buried' and 'probably never coming back'

MSNBC political analyst and former Ted Cruz campaign communications director Rick Tyler made a bold statement on "Morning Joe" Wednesday when he proclaimed the GOP to be "dead and buried," and said they might never return.

"On issue after issue after issue, the Republican Party’s — what it used to say it stood for, it doesn’t stand for those things anymore," he said."The Republican Party is, as far as I can tell, is gone, dead and buried, and it’s probably never coming back."

Tyler said it was a "tragic" end to an otherwise impactful political party, adding that Democrats now need to find an alternative that can fully compete with their political ideology.

JOE SCARBOROUGH REVEALS WHY HE'S DECIDED TO MAKE UP WITH AL SHARPTON

"In the history of the Republican Party, and it’s changed, many things have changed over the years, but it started as an abolitionist party, it started as a freedom party," he said.

"The Republican Party was a civil rights party for its first 100 years," Tyler added. "It just somehow lost its way, and it’s just tragic that it would end in this way. And Democrats need a competitive party, in my opinion, and right now they don’t really have one, not an ideological competitive party."

Tyler also criticized Trump on trade and accused him of lying to the American people about the financial impact of his tariffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Conservatives used to believe [in trying] to get a smaller, more responsible, limited government. [Trump's] gone in the opposite direction of that," he said earlier in the segment.

"These tariffs, which he lies about, are taxes. They hurt the poor the most. When you start taxing food products at 25 percent... it means a lot to a lot of people who can't afford [it]."