Trump-supporting billionaire battles Disney CEO Bob Iger over control of the company: report

A billionaire Trump supporter and investor, Nelson Peltz, is taking on Disney's CEO in a battle that may determine the future of one of the most influential entertainment companies in the world.

Disney’s stock plummeted by 44 percent in 2022, according to QZ, and the company as a whole has come under direct attack from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis .

But Disney’s biggest trouble may come from within.

ABC NEWS STAFFERS SAY AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES CHEATING SCANDAL CAUSING ‘INTERNAL DRAMA AND GOSSIP’

"Nelson Peltz Threatens to Disrupt Bob Iger ’s Disney Comeback," Variety headlined on Tuesday, just one day ahead of a critical earnings call for Disney.

It’s a fight that may determine the fate of Disney, one of the most powerful and influential entertainment companies on the planet.

It also appears to represent a political turning point, as current CEO Iger has said that he "would consider a role" in the Biden administration before the president took office. Peltz, on the other hand, publicly supported Donald Trump in 2020.

VIEWERS BLAST CONTROVERSIAL HULU SPECIAL '1619 PROJECT': 'FAN FICTION HISTORY'

Peltz is "known to be unhappy" with Disney’s response to the so-called "Don’t Say Gay" bill, according to Variety, and is tied to Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, another major Trump donor.

Perlmutter "now appears to be betting" on DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election, Variety reported.

A rare Republican in Disney leadership, Peltz is facing major opposition and stalling tactics from Disney's board.

Peltz was stonewalled at meetings, and when he tried to meet with Iger in December, "he was told that the CEO would be sailing and wouldn’t be available until January," per Variety.

But Peltz, who has a nearly $1 billion stake in Disney, has another chance to battle Iger for control on Wednesday, during a Feb. 8 earnings call meeting.

TWITTER, NBA MAKE 2022 ‘WORST OF THE WOKE’ LIST, DISNEY, BLACKROCK APPEAR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Disney made the New Tolerance Campaign’s "Worst of the Woke" list in 2022 after the company issued a statement condemning DeSantis for passing what it called the "Don’t Say Gay" bill.

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that," Disney declared.

"We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."