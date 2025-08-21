Trump slams MSNBC over name change, says network is a 'FAILURE BY ANY NAME'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump slammed MSNBC's rebrand as MS NOW early on Thursday, writing in an all-caps social media post that the network was a "FAILURE BY ANY NAME."

"MSNBC IS DOING SO POORLY IN THE RATINGS THAT THEY ARE LOOKING TO CHANGE THEIR NAME IN ORDER TO GET AWAY FROM THE STENCH OF THEIR FAKE NEWS PRODUCT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

MSNBC announced earlier this week that it would be changing its name to "My Source News Opinion World," or MS NOW as part of the network's Comcast spinoff.

"SO MUCH FUN TO WATCH THEIR WEAK AND INEFFECTIVE OWNER, ‘CONCAST,' HEADED BY DOPEY BRIAN ROBERTS, HOPELESSLY AND AIMLESSLY FLAILING IN THE WIND IN AN ATTEMPT TO DISASSOCIATE ITSELF FROM THE GARBAGE THAT THEY CREATED! MSNBC IS A FAILURE BY ANY NAME!!!" Trump added.

NO TRUMP BUMP: MSNBC HEMORRHAGING VIEWERS SINCE ELECTION DAY, SHEDS MORE THAN HALF OF PRIMETIME AUDIENCE

The new name drew criticism on social media, with users comparing it to a failed software product and a fundraiser for a disease.

Comcast's new spinoff company, Versant, will feature several other NBC brands, including CNBC, USA, Oxygen and E! CNBC will keep its name but adopt a new logo.

Going forward, the NBCUniversal News Group will consist only of NBC News, the NBC News Now streaming service, Telemundo and owned-and-operated local stations.

Mark Lazarus, who will head Versant, told The Wall Street Journal that the company hoped to reduce "brand confusion" in the spinoff.

LIBERAL MEDIA SPLIT: WHO GETS WHAT IN THE MESSY NBC-MSNBC DIVORCE?

Lazarus added that MS NOW would continue catering to a progressive audience while prioritizing "holding the political figures from both parties to account."

"Regardless of our name, our commitment to this community remains as strong as it’s ever been and in the months ahead we will unveil new ways to connect with you directly," MSNBC shared in a message to readers on its website.

Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday that MSNBC’s "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace would soon be fired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump reacted to a meme depicting Wallace as a clown, writing that she was "afraid of losing her job" and linking to an article calling her the "Typhoid Mary of Disinformation."

"She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of ‘The View.’ She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!" Trump wrote on Truth Social .

MSNBC did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.