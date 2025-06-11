Trump says he's open to reconciling with Elon Musk over 'big, beautiful bill' feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump says in a new podcast interview that he is open to reconciling with Elon Musk over their falling out due to Trump’s "big, beautiful bill."

"Look, I have no hard feelings," Trump said during an interview on "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine" that was published Wednesday. "I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually."

Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Inc., who headed up Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and was assigned to trim $2 trillion from the federal government’s budget, announced he was leaving DOGE in a post on X on May 28.

CALL WITH CHINA'S XI, AND TRUMP, MUSK EXCHANGE FUELED BARBS DURING 20TH WEEK IN OFFICE

The relationship between the two began souring after Musk called out Trump’s bill in a June 3 post on X, saying, "I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

The two then traded fierce social media barbs, with Musk even saying Trump was in the so-called Jeffrey "Epstein files." The bill has been projected by the Congressional Budget Office to add trillions to the country's already rising $36.2 trillion national debt.

Trump’s spending bill, meant to extend his 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as well as provide new funding for the border and defense, passed the House on May 22 and is currently in the Senate.

Trump said that he was "disappointed" in Musk, but said things like this happen, and that he is open to mending fences.

"I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country," Trump said when Devine asked if he and Musk could become allies again. "And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it’s ever been. And I think we can do that."

Trump made the comments on the inaugural episode of Devine's "Pod Force One."

Every week, the award-winning New York Post columnist will sit down for exclusive and candid conversations with the most influential disruptors in Washington.

WOULD DONALD TRUMP HAVE WON THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITHOUT ELON MUSK'S HELP?

Devine, who was the first to report on Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop in 2020, will speak with top newsmakers and lawmakers, going beyond talking points to discussions aimed at shaping America's future.

"On Pod Force One, I’ll be speaking to the most powerful people in the world, finding out what really drives them — their motivations, beliefs, and desires," Devine said when announcing the project.

"Pod Force One" is available on NYPost.com, Spotify, Apple and everywhere you get your podcasts.

"We couldn’t have a better host than Miranda Devine. She’s a legend, and she’s bringing today’s biggest newsmakers to the mic. Get ready — we’re going to break some news," Post Editor-in-Chief Keith Poole said.

Musk has appeared to soften his tone in recent days, saying in an X post on Wednesday, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I haven't thought too much about him in the last little while, but the bill is so good," Trump told Devine. "This bill is going to turn around this country so fast your head will spin, and it's good for everyone."

Later on Wednesday, Trump told the Post it was "very nice" that Musk had issued a mea culpa.