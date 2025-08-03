Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Trump official unloads on Dems for ‘one egregious felony after another’ in Russia probe

White House Deputy Chief of Staff accuses Clinton, Comey, Clapper of orchestrating campaign against Trump

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Stephen Miller unloads on Dems allegedly involved in Russiagate scandal: 'One egregious felony after another' Video

Stephen Miller unloads on Dems allegedly involved in Russiagate scandal: 'One egregious felony after another'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on the origins of the Russia collusion narrative, holding its perpetrators accountable and his reaction to suggestions that statute of limitations does not apply in criminal conspiracy cases.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen Miller isn’t mincing words: the Russia collusion narrative was no political misunderstanding — it was "a coup," a "seditious conspiracy," and "one egregious felony after another."

The White House deputy chief of staff joined "Sunday Morning Futures" this week, where he unloaded on Democrats allegedly behind the years-long "conspiracy" to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

"This was a coup," Miller declared. "And I’m using that term literally."

He accused top intelligence officials and Democratic leaders — including Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, and James Comey — of orchestrating a campaign to topple a duly-elected president.

TRUMP DESCRIBES DNI ALLEGATIONS AGAINST OBAMA, CLAPPER, BRENNAN AS 'SERIOUS TREASON'

President Donald Trump

Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller blasted Democrats for their alleged involvement with the Russiagate narrative. (Pool via AP)

Beyond political motives, Miller claimed the scheme meets legal thresholds for a trio of serious charges.

"It meets all of the criminal elements of a seditious conspiracy against the United States. It meets the criminal element of an insurrection. It meets criminal elements against the government and the criminal elements of the conspiracy to deprive citizens of their civil rights under cover of law," he said.

"[It's] one egregious felony after another."

And now, he said, is "the time... for accountability."

The simmering issue came to a boil last month when DNI Tulsi Gabbard unleashed claims that the Trump-Russia collusion narrative that followed the 2016 presidential election originated with leading Democrats and members of the intelligence community.

JONATHAN TURLEY: THE KEY PLAYERS IN THE RUSSIA COLLUSION HOAX, AND WHY THEY'RE SWEATING NOW

Stephen Miller gesturing at the podium

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Gabbard alleged former President Barack Obama and members of his administration, including James Clapper and John Brennan, promoted a "contrived narrative" that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump, which led to the sprawling collusion investigation that consumed Trump's presidency. Trump has described the alleged actions by Obama, Clapper, Brennan and Comey as "serious treason."

Clapper and Brennan fired back at the Trump administration's claims in a guest essay for The New York Times, writing: "That is patently false. In making those allegations, they seek to rewrite history. We want to set the record straight and, in doing so, sound a warning."

The pair continued, "While some external critiques have noted that parts of the Russia investigation could have been handled better, multiple, thorough, years-long reviews of the assessment have validated its findings and the rigor of its analysis," arguing the most "noteworthy" example was the bipartisan Senate Intelligence report on the investigation.

Neither Comey nor a representative for Clinton responded to Fox News Digital's prior requests for comment on the matter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former CIA director asserts there was 'no conspiracy' following newly released document on Russiagate investigation Video

Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesman for Obama, fired back at the Trump administration's allegations in a rare statement last month. 

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," he said in a statement. "But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one." 

"These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," the Obama spokesman continued. "Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes." 

He added: "These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio." 

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.