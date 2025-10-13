Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

George Stephanopoulos battles JD Vance over Tom Homan bribery claims, abruptly ends interview

Stephanopoulos ended the interview after accusing Vance of not answering his questions

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
JD Vance battles ABC's George Stephanopoulos over bribery allegations against Tom Homan Video

JD Vance battles ABC's George Stephanopoulos over bribery allegations against Tom Homan

Vice President JD Vance battled ABC host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday during ABC's "This Week" as the vice president denied that Border Czar Tom Homan accepted a bribe.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance clashed with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday as the vice president denied border czar Tom Homan accepted a bribe and accused the ABC host of losing credibility, leading the interview to abruptly end.

Stephanopoulos pressed Vance repeatedly on whether Homan accepted money and said Homan was "recorded on an audiotape in September 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash." 

MSNBC reported in September that Homan allegedly took $50,000 in cash in September 2024 from undercover FBI agents he believed were business executives after suggesting he could help them secure government contracts with a second Trump administration. The outlet reported that the FBI said the investigation into Homan closed and the White House said at the time that Homan never even accepted the money in the first place, and said that President Donald Trump did not ask the Justice Department to shutter the probe. 

"I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that. And here's why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you're losing credibility," Vance said. "Because you're talking for now, five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I've read about, but I don't even know the video that you're talking about."

Vice President JD Vance wearing a dark suit and red tie while speaking at a podium in the White House

Vice President JD Vance speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington D.C.  (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

TOM HOMAN CALLS OUT 'MORNING JOE' HOST FOR ACCUSING ICE AGENTS OF DISAPPEARING PEOPLE

Vance said they should focus on "real issues" and told Stephanopoulos he was "going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole, where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing."

"It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000, as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question," Stephanopoulos responded before ending the interview. "Thank you for your time this morning."

Vance tried to respond again, but the ABC News host moved on. 

Vice President JD Vance and ABC host George Stephanopoulos

Vice President JD Vance and ABC's George Stephanopoulos. ( Alex Wong/Getty Images; Heidi Gutman/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

VANCE TURNS TABLES ON MEDIA ASKING IF TRUMP IS COVERING FOR 'PEDOPHILES,' SAYS PRESS NEVER ASKED PRIOR ADMINS

The vice president posted on X after the interview and said Stephanopoulos didn't care about other news, including the Middle East peace deal and the shutdown. 

"George S doesn't care about that. He's here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan," Vance wrote. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

ABC News did not immediately return a request for comment. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the allegations in September. 

"Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you're referring to, so you should get your facts straight, number one," Leavitt told reporters in September. "Number two, this was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign, you had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president's top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position months later, Mr. Homan did absolutely nothing wrong." 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the podium.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing room at the White House, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Washington. (Associated Press)

Previously, Trump administration officials have refrained from saying Homan never accepted the cash, and instead, said that there was no evidence of illegal activity. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Diana Stancy and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue