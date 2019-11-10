As Trump impeachment inquiry unfolds, biased media won't 'give him a fair shake,' WH press secretary says

Biased media outlets have shielded congressional Democrats from commonsense criticism in an effort to bolster their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Sunday on "Media Buzz."

"I think the media has done a lot to help promote [impeachment] and promote what the [Democrats] are doing and they’re ignoring key parts," she said. "They won’t acknowledge that a lot of the things that are being put out there are selectively leaked."

"The lawyer for the whistleblower on day one of the president taking office was talking about a coup, and was saying that we're going to take him down," Grisham added. "I don’t understand why we're not talking about that."

Grisham said most in the media have refused to treat Trump fairly and already have decided he's guilty.

"I think that there are some good journalists out there, but I will say that I think journalism today has turned into advocacy journalism... to the detriment of the American people," she said.

"American people... want to turn on the news and they want to get an honest accounting of what is happening in this country, and that's not what is happening right now," Grisham continued.

She also said the media tended to rely on anonymous sources making false claims without doing any proper fact-checking first. She also said the Washington Post embraced a double standard, not covering the Democrats under the same scrutiny with which the paper has covered the White House.

"I get hundreds of emails a day and I have reporters telling me, 'I’ve got this anonymous source that’s telling me X, Y or Z.' And, I always say to them, I will go on the record and tell you that that's absolutely not true, and they'll just say to me, 'We stand by our sources.' That’s concerning to me," Grisham added. "When somebody like me will put my name to something to say that a source is wrong or just absolutely wrong, that’s not okay."

"One of the publications says 'democracy dies in the darkness' and what I've noticed in the last couple of months especially -- that only matters when it comes to the president," she continued, referring to the Post. "They're fine with all these closed-door hearings on the hill. They're fine with somebody writing an anonymous book. The rules seem to change for this president."