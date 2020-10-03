Joe Concha slams media reaction to Trump getting coronavirus: 'I can't believe what I'm seeing'

The mainstream media's reaction to President Trump getting coronavirus has been unbelievable to the point of conspiracy theories, the Hill’s media reporter Joe Concha told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Concha slammed CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta for tweeting about Trump not taking questions as he was boarding Marine One en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening.

CNN'S JIM ACOSTA PANNED FOR TWEETING TRUMP 'DID NOT STOP FOR QUESTIONS' EN ROUTE TO WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER

"In other words, while a helicopter is running, he should have stopped, walked over to the press while he has fever, chills and a highly contagious virus and got close to him because – you ever been near a helicopter ... kind of hard to hear," Concha said. "Do you know what would have happened if he stopped? Of course, Acosta would've said, 'I think the president is trying to give us coronavirus.'"

Acosta wrote, "Trump did not stop for questions" along with a photo of the president, which was slammed on social media.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER SHAMES TRUMP FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: HE'S NOW A 'SYMBOL OF HIS OWN FAILURES'

"That just blew me away," Concha said. "Because you have a healthy Joe Biden, who has done five press conferences in 180 days and the media shrugs, but then Trump, who has coronavirus, should have stopped and talked to the press."

The New York Times, in its reporting of Trump's positive COVID-19 test, suggested the president should perhaps be taken off the Nov. 3 election ballot.

NEW YORK TIMES SLAMMED FOR SUGGESTING TRUMP MIGHT NOT REMAIN ON BALLOT AFTER CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

"How do you do that exactly when 26 states are already voting and 2 million votes have already been cast?" Concha asked. "So you take 'em off, it's like putting toothpaste back in the tube ... it's impossible physically to do that."

Beyond that, MSNBC host Joy Reid raised eyebrows on Friday for suggesting Trump was fabricating his diagnosis to "get out of the debates."

MSNBC'S JOY REID SUGGESTS TRUMP IS FAKING COVID DIAGNOSIS TO 'GET OUT OF THE DEBATES'

"Here's how wrecked Trump's credibility is at this point: I've got a cellphone full of texts from people who aren't sure whether to believe Trump actually has covid," Reid tweeted.

Concha said this might not seem like a big deal, except for the fact that Reid "has more Twitter followers ... than she has viewers and that tweet alone got 70,000 likes, so a lot of people agreeing with [her]..."

SCHUMER SAYS TRUMP CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS SHOWS WHAT HAPPENS 'WHEN YOU IGNORE SCIENCE'

Left-wing activist Michael Moore also floated a conspiracy theory that Trump could be lying about having coronavirus to "change the conversation about this campaign" as an opportunity to "TO PUSH FOR DELAYING/POSTPONING THE ELECTION," he said in a lengthy post on Facebook.

"My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19," Moore tweeted Friday, which Concha said, "in other words, that the president dies."

MSNBC HOST ASKS PELOSI IF SHE'S BEEN CONTACTED ABOUT 'CONTINUITY OF GOVERNMENT' AFTER TRUMP'S COVID DIAGNOSIS

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a Friday statement that Trump's diagnosis is what happens "when you ignore science," and Julian Castro, a former Democratic presidential candidate, said in a tweet. "I hope this is a wake up call that this virus is not a hoax or something cured by injecting bleach. We need a plan, not the same divisive, dangerous rhetoric."

Concha also pointed to MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. whether the White House had contacted her about the continuity of government.

"So now we're already talking about, yeah, Trump could be gone and what if Pence gets it and now we should be talking about President Pelosi, which is the true fantasy of some people in this business as opposed to Joe Biden," Concha said.

"I don't normally get too emotional these days but the last 24 hours my wife says, 'You need a drink. You are really stressed.' I'm like I can't believe what I'm seeing and watching on television right now."