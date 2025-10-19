Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump calls Democrats ‘kamikaze pilots’ as shutdown standoff hits third week with no end in sight

President vows to permanently eliminate welfare programs Republicans 'never wanted' on 'Sunday Morning Futures'

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Trump calls out Democrats over government shutdown: ‘They have no future’ Video

Trump calls out Democrats over government shutdown: ‘They have no future’

President Donald Trump assesses the Democratic Party amid the government shutdown, the New York City mayoral race, the crime crackdown and more during a ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ exclusive.

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats for prolonging the government shutdown in an interview on Sunday, vowing to permanently eliminate what he called Democratic "welfare programs."

"The Democrats are kamikazes right now. They're kamikaze pilots right now. They have nothing going. They have no future," Trump said during an exclusive interview on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Trump argued that Democrats lack strong leadership and viable candidates for upcoming elections. He said the shutdown stalemate gives him leverage to cut billions in programs Republicans have long wanted to eliminate.

GOP BLAMES SCHUMER FOR SHUTDOWN TO APPEASE 'MARXIST FLANK' AMID AOC PRIMARY CHALLENGE BUZZ

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House with fist raised.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 17. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"They didn't realize that that gives me the right to cut programs that Republicans never wanted — you know, giveaways, welfare programs," he said. "And we’re doing that. We’re cutting them permanently."

The Trump administration claims that, under shutdown rules, it has the authority to freeze or suspend certain federal programs and projects.

TRUMP FLIPS HIS SHUTDOWN APPROACH, LEAVING CONGRESS TO TAKE THE HEAT

The shutdown, now nearing its third week, began after Democrats refused to approve a funding bill unless it included an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire in 2025. As a result, pay for hundreds of thousands of federal employees has been put on hold.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak to reporters outside the White House

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speak to reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Democrats argue that failing to act before open enrollment in November could leave millions of Americans facing higher premiums.

The White House says Democrats are pushing billions for Medicaid coverage for illegal immigrants, which Trump warns would "jeopardize" Americans’ healthcare.

ANDREW CUOMO WARNS SOCIALISM COULD MEAN THE ‘DEATH OF NEW YORK,’ COURTS REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN MAYORAL BID

Trump also weighed in on the New York City mayoral race, saying he believes the city could soon elect what he called a "communist mayor," referring to Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens who has described himself as a democratic socialist, received overwhelming support from younger voters en route to capturing the nomination. He is favored to win the three-way race against former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. 

New York Attorney General Letitia James and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attend a campaign rally

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attend a campaign rally at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx, Sept. 2. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"I watched him [Mamdani] a couple of times be interviewed, and he’s pretty slick, but he doesn’t have what it takes," Trump said, warning that New York will be in "big trouble" if Mamdani wins.

Trump has frequently criticized Mamdani for his stance on policing and business. Mamdani previously made comments calling the New York City Police Department "racist, anti‑queer & a major threat to public safety" on social media in 2020.   

Mamdani appeared last week on Fox News Channel's "The Story," where he apologized to the NYPD for his past remarks and addressed Trump directly, saying he is willing to partner with anyone to make New York City more affordable.

Zohran Mamdani addresses Trump directly on how he'd run New York City Video

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

