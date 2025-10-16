Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Trump border czar warns more 'bloodshed' could come as Dems continue anti-ICE rhetoric

Tom Homan cites massive increase in attacks against ICE officers following hateful rhetoric

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Federal jury indicts suspect in cartel-linked hit plot on Border Patrol chief Video

Federal jury indicts suspect in cartel-linked hit plot on Border Patrol chief

Border czar Tom Homan joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss cartel threats, rising violence against federal agents and the federal indictment over an alleged plot to assassinate Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump border czar Tom Homan warned Thursday that more "bloodshed" may come if Democrats continue their anti-ICE rhetoric, arguing that his prior warnings regarding violence have already manifested.

"I've never seen anything even close to this, the hateful rhetoric that has caused an over 1,000% increase in [attacks against] ICE officers," he said on "The Faulkner Focus." 

"The hateful rhetoric has to stop. I said back in March if the hateful rhetoric continues there will be bloodshed, people are going to die, and they have, unfortunately."

BONDI CLASHES WITH DURBIN ON NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT: 'LOVE CHICAGO AS MUCH AS YOU HATE PRESIDENT TRUMP'

Border Czar Tom Homan sitting for an interview with "Fox & Friends."

Trump border czar Tom Homan visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios Feb. 14, 2025, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Homan pointed to an instance in which one person died while trying to attack a border patrol facility in Texas and shootings at ICE facilities in recent months. He imparted a warning to viewers, saying, "It's not going to stop."

"I've seen this play out before. It's not going to stop. There's going to be more bloodshed unless this hateful rhetoric stops," he added.

Homan's comments come amid opposition from many Democratic officials as the Trump administration ramps up its immigration and anti-crime efforts across the U.S.

DALLAS MAYOR WARNS RISING POLITICAL VIOLENCE COULD MEAN ICE FACILITY ATTACK ‘WON’T BE THE LAST’

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson listens, addressing President Trump’s threat to deploy the National Guard and increase ICE enforcement in Chicago.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson push back on Trump’s plan to send the National Guard and boost ICE enforcement on Sept. 2, 2025, in Chicago.  (Getty Images/Scott Olson)

Among those officials are Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who have repeatedly opposed federal intervention efforts to suppress crime and to apprehend illegal immigrants in their areas.

The Democrats say the Trump administration is engaging in federal overreach, infringing upon state and local authority while creating chaos in their communities.

Johnson insisted while speaking last month that the efforts are "not about public safety" or even about "immigration."

"This is a continuation of the Trump administration's war on the poor," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anti-ICE protests escalate across the country Video

Pritzker in August warned that "this is what happened during the early days of the Nazi regime in Germany."

"I'm not suggesting we're going in the same direction necessarily, but, boy, it's frightening," he continued.

Such rhetoric has drawn ire from others in the Trump administration, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue