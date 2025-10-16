Trump border czar warns more 'bloodshed' could come as Dems continue anti-ICE rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump border czar Tom Homan warned Thursday that more "bloodshed" may come if Democrats continue their anti-ICE rhetoric, arguing that his prior warnings regarding violence have already manifested.

"I've never seen anything even close to this, the hateful rhetoric that has caused an over 1,000% increase in [attacks against] ICE officers," he said on "The Faulkner Focus."

"The hateful rhetoric has to stop. I said back in March if the hateful rhetoric continues there will be bloodshed, people are going to die, and they have, unfortunately."

Homan pointed to an instance in which one person died while trying to attack a border patrol facility in Texas and shootings at ICE facilities in recent months. He imparted a warning to viewers, saying, "It's not going to stop."

"I've seen this play out before. It's not going to stop. There's going to be more bloodshed unless this hateful rhetoric stops," he added.

Homan's comments come amid opposition from many Democratic officials as the Trump administration ramps up its immigration and anti-crime efforts across the U.S.

Among those officials are Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who have repeatedly opposed federal intervention efforts to suppress crime and to apprehend illegal immigrants in their areas.

The Democrats say the Trump administration is engaging in federal overreach, infringing upon state and local authority while creating chaos in their communities.

Johnson insisted while speaking last month that the efforts are "not about public safety" or even about "immigration."

"This is a continuation of the Trump administration's war on the poor," he added.

Pritzker in August warned that "this is what happened during the early days of the Nazi regime in Germany."

"I'm not suggesting we're going in the same direction necessarily, but, boy, it's frightening," he continued.

Such rhetoric has drawn ire from others in the Trump administration, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.