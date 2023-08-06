Trump attorney says she expects Georgia indictment to come within weeks: 'Corrupt' DA 'wants her moment'

Alina Habba, attorney for 2024 GOP hopeful Donald Trump, said she expects the former president to face yet another indictment in the coming weeks, this time from Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, as previously suspected.

"I think if you look at the barricades, the fact that she's got her PR team doing fresh pictures for her, it's a good indicator that Fanning wants her moment and she will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs and AGs that we've seen out of this country," she told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

FULTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY FANI WILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT GEORGIA CASE AGAINST TRUMP: ‘WE’RE READY'

The Fulton County grand jury will soon make an indictment decision against Trump after an investigation into his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election against Biden, an investigation spanning over two-and-a-half years.

Willis spoke briefly about the indictment last week, telling FOX 5 in Atlanta, "We're ready."

Bartiromo asked Habba what the former president's response is to the onslaught of legal troubles, to which Habba responded in part: "I think what he said outside the last January 6th arraignment was perfect. It says it all. This is not America. This is not how you fight your political opponents, because you can't win on issues, and you can't win on policies."

GEORGIA SHERIFF VOWS TO GET TRUMP'S MUG SHOT IF HE'S INDICTED IN FULTON COUNTY ELECTION CASE

"Your borders are going to hell. We have drugs and pandemics. I mean, it's a mess. Our country is a mess. So what do they do? They arrest Trump over and over again to distract you from the corruption that's happening inside the Biden administration and the policies that they can't win on."

Habba alleged the ongoing attempts to take down the former president are a testament to how "strong" he is, pointing to polls that shows him leading the pack of 2024 GOP hopefuls.

A recent Fox News poll showed Trump gaining ground post-indictment and maintaining a commanding lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump amassed 56% of Republican primary voters' preference in the June poll, while DeSantis polled at 22%, posing concerns among some members of the left who believe Trump could be back in the Oval Office after the 2024 race.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMMP'S LEAD GROWS IN GOP PRIMARY RACE, NOW OVER 50% SUPPORT

"When they come at you in such an unwavering way, in such an un-American way, an unprecedented way, you know that they're afraid," Habba continued adding, "He's also very much in love with this country, and they're not going to stop him."

Trump currently faces three indictments, including mishandling of classified documents, hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and alleged attempts to overthrow the 2020 election and remain in office. The expected Georgia indictment centers around allegations that the former president violated Georgia law by pressuring officials to investigate voter fraud concerns.

Habba alleged the timing of the potential fourth indictment speaks volumes.

"Look at Fani, [she waited] two years, but she's bringing this case now. Why? Because of election interference. They want to keep him tied up in trials, keep his lawyers tied up so that we're distracted and not focused. It's not going to work. He is a machine, and he knows what he's doing in a campaign. You know, he's done this rodeo before."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP