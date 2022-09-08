Trump ambassador to the UK recalls meeting 'humorous, resolute' Queen Elizabeth II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and current New York Jets owner Woody Johnson joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday to remember Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 earlier in the day.

WOODY JOHNSON: The first time I met her, you know, each ambassador gives her your letters; your credentials, and then you have a short conversation, and at that meeting — which was pretty exciting — at Buckingham Palace, I asked her if we could have dinner together [and] she could bring some of her friends.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH WAS ‘ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS OF MY LIFE’: PIERS MORGAN'

And she said, "I'd love to, but let's have your friends instead." So some of those pictures that you see, I think, are a part of that evening.

About a few months later, she came over [to the United States] and I got to know her and see her among the few of the friends that she brought as well. And you could see just all the things you talked about, the resolve, the humor. Yeah, you've got to be on your toes. You had to be on your toes with her. She was very, very quick. She had an incredible memory on almost any subject.

…

ROVE REFLECTS ON QUEEN'S PASSING, RECOUNTS MEMORABLE BUSH VISIT TO BUCKINGHAM

I've known Donald Trump… for 40 years and I've never seen him as excited about anything — maybe with the exception of his wife — to meet the queen and to have a conversation: particularly there was a lunch before the state dinner, which is very funny, but the dinner itself, he told me — not the details, but a 45-minute discussion with Her Majesty that he said was probably the highlight of his presidential career.

That was the impact she had on our president. But also on, I imagine, all world leaders that met her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: