Trey Gowdy blasts Adam Schiff for 'making stuff up' at hearing, saying Dems should call him out

Former congressman Trey Gowdy ripped Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his "parody" of the phone call between President Trump and the Ukraine president, saying the Democratic leader was "making up" evidence.

"Adam Schiff has one of the worst senses of humor of anyone I've ever met," Gowdy said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum. "So, he doesn't need to try parody."

On Thursday the House Intelligence Committee chairman gave his dramatic version of the phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is the essence of what the president communicates," Schiff said.

"We've been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what, I don't see much reciprocity here."

The hearing, featured Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who was called to testify about his handling of the explosive whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the Biden family.

Schiff was called out during the hearing for his reading but later defended the statements.

On "The Story," Gowdy said Schiff is essentially doing what he did during the Russia collusion allegations, although this time he is making up evidence.

"This is the same show; they said he had evidence of collusion. He's not making that mistake this time. ... He's just gonna make it up and he made it up on national television," Gowdy said.

Gowdy said he applauds any Republican or Democrat who calls out Schiff for his actions, saying he'd do the same.

"I applaud any Democrats to criticize, I would criticize a Republican for making stuff up in something as serious as this hearing," Gowdy said.