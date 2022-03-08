Family of Marine veteran in Russian prison 'disheartened' at being denied visit with Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran, who is reportedly suffering health issues in a Russian prison, were denied a visit with President Biden as bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow continue to erode.

Fort Worth, Texas residents Joey and Paula Reed joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss their son's imprisonment, and how they were "disheartened" by the White House's decision given the severity of their son's circumstances.

"We're very disheartened about it and we… obviously which we just had a couple of minutes to talk to him," Joey told co-host Carley Shimkus. "Our son protected [Biden] at Camp David when he was vice president."

The couple said their son has been coughing up blood "all day long" each day and has been denied medical treatment.

"He said that he'd been sick for a very long time," Paula said. "They were still denying his TB testing. He had that exposure in December, and he had symptoms that he wanted to be tested or receive medical treatment, which they were denying everything."

"He sounds disheartened," she continued. "He sounds a little bit hopeless for a release, and it was just a good thing to hear his voice, but also sad because he really sounds terrible."

President Biden will be in Dallas on Tuesday, but the pair said there was not enough time in his schedule for a visit.

"We're happy that the administration and everyone in it is either working or spoken out forever, everyone, including the president, but we've met with just about everyone, but the president, and the president is the one who makes the final decision on these issues," Joey said, expressing disappointment that the couple could not get a few minutes with the president.

Trevor was sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly assaulting police officers, which his parents and witnesses insist never happened.