Toyota chief praised for warning about electric vehicles: He understands 'the market isn't ready'

Environmentalists along with Democrat lawmakers have pushed for electric vehicles to take over the auto industry, forcing an economic shift that many including Toyota president Akio Toyoda have warned the U.S. is not ready for. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee responded to Toyoda's concerns on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, affirming that U.S. infrastructure is not prepared for exclusively electric vehicles and calling out the hypocrisy from climate activists.

MIKE HUCKABEE: There's a reason that I drive Toyota and Lexus vehicles is because their president actually has some common sense. He understands that the marketplace is not ready to go exclusively to electric vehicles. We just don't have the infrastructure. And in order to get the electricity to make those cars run, we're going to have to use the very fuel, the fossil fuel that the environmentalists think is so evil. So it makes no sense. But this is a political agenda. This is not an agenda about the environment or about the economy. This is an agenda of people who want to see something happen. They don't care how it happens. They don't care what it disrupts, but they're going to push for it. And I just thought, bravo to the president of Toyota for speaking some sense into the issue.