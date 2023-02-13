Top Republican calls for investigation of Secret Service's 'bizarre' actions to help Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., called for an investigation of the Secret Service Monday, accusing the agency of taking part in a "bizarre" ploy to protect Hunter Biden, even when the Biden family did not have Secret Service protection. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss a new report on a trove of emails that raise questions about the Secret Service's role in a 2018 incident involving Hunter Biden's handgun.

SECRET SERVICE WON'T SAY WHY THEY CHANGED POSITION ON HUNTER BIDEN GUN RECORDS

JAMES COMER: There are numerous instances where the Secret Service came and tried to bail Hunter out when he was in a jam, when he was in California and getting in all kinds of trouble, getting kicked out of a very exclusive hotel there. The Secret Service showed up to try to see if there was some way they could get him back to Delaware to his family to protect him. And then with this gun application, there's reports that the Secret Service went and visited the gun dealer and wanted a copy of the application. And I don't believe the gun dealer gave the Secret Service a copy of that application, but regardless of the fact at that point in time, Joe Biden did not have Secret Service protection. Joe Biden received Secret Service protection six months after he left the vice presidency and at the point when he declared for president. So there was about a two-and-a-half-year period there where the American people weren't providing Secret Service protection for the Bidens, yet there are numerous instances where the Secret Service always showed up to try to help Hunter Biden. It's bizarre. And this is another set of questions that Joe Biden needs to come forward and be transparent, not just with the American people, but especially with the House Oversight Committee, because we have a major investigation here and the Secret Service should now [be] a part of it.