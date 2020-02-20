Tony Katz: It will cost Bloomberg $200M worth of ads to get people to forget 'terrible' performance

It's going to cost presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg $200 million to make voters forget his "terrible" performance at the Nevada debate, radio talk show host Tony Katz said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Katz said that the former three-term New York City mayor's performance at the ninth presidential debate was "bad stuff all the way around" and quantified the cost of ads needed to erase the debacle from voters' memories.

"Michael Bloomberg was completely unprepared and the people of his campaign who allowed him to get on the stage should be fired," Katz said to host Steve Doocy. "It's going to take a good $200 million worth of ad buy to get people to forget this terrible performance where he wasn't even willing to defend himself at all."

"He was completely not ready. He wasn't ready for what Elizabeth Warren came to bring and Elizabeth Warren did all the work for that stage, punching Bloomberg in the neck repeatedly," he noted.

BLOOMBERG UNDER SIEGE AT CHAOTIC DEBATE DEBUT, AS WARREN ATTACKS FIELD IN BID TO REVIVE CAMPAIGN

Although Bloomberg has seen a recent surge in the polls – which qualified him for the debate stage – any preparation he had done prior to his debut was thrown out as his fellow candidates took turns mowing him down.

Warren, the Massachusetts senator, didn’t waste time in attacking the new candidate on the stage, ripping the billionaire candidate for his past comments on women and for using his wealth to surge in the 2020 presidential race.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said, standing directly next to Bloomberg on stage in Las Vegas. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

“Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another," she warned.

As some attendees cheered, she added, "We are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk." Bloomberg strongly denied supporting redlining, or systematically denying services to certain neighborhoods.

President Trump, who was hosting one of his signature campaign rallies in Phoenix, also blasted Bloomberg — a continuation of the war of words between them in the last week.

"Now they have a new member of the crew, Mini Mike," said Trump. "'No Boxes,' we call him 'No Boxes.'" The reference was to jabs Trump has been taking at Bloomberg regarding his height, including the president's previous claim that Bloomberg would need to stand on a box at the debate.

"I hear he's getting pounded tonight. I hear they're pounding him," the president continued. "I think he spent all this money, he has [to get] maybe 15 points. Hey, fake news, how many points does he have? They won't tell you the truth."

Later, the president took to Twitter, writing: "Mini Mike Bloomberg's debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn't know him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!"

Katz still believes there are two clear front-runners above the rest: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Bloomberg.

"This is Bernie and this Bloomberg because Bloomberg has the money to come back," he said.

"I wonder if we will see a bump from Elizabeth Warren because she had herself mostly a good night, but she is mostly unlikeable. That cake might be baked," he mused.

"But," Katz concluded, "when you have got a billion dollars plus to spend, you can have a second act, a third act, a fourth act, a tenth act — all of it."

Fox News' Tyler Olson, Gregg Re, Andrew O'Reilly, Paul Steinhauser in Las Vegas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.