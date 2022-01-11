Tomi Lahren slams Sotomayor for COVID falsehoods: Americans 'have a right to be outraged'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren ripped Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday, demanding she be held accountable after spreading falsehoods about COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations. Lahren told Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus Americans "should be outraged" over her remarks, while blasting the left for its hypocrisy.

WASHINGTON POST BLASTS SOTOMAYOR FOR ‘FALSE’ COVID CLAIM THAT ‘OVER 100K’ CHILDREN ARE IN ‘SERIOUS CONDITION’

TOMI LAHREN: Well, the double standard is the only standard of the left, especially the leftist media, but I want to hear this justice come out and apologize for her comments, say that it was misinformation, say that she made a mistake. We need to have some accountability because the American people are listening and watching the Supreme Court right now. People's jobs are depending on their decision, so when they're blatantly spreading misinformation they're not held accountable for, that affects everyday Americans who should be outraged. They have a right to be outraged. We need answers, and it's not just in the Supreme Court. It's from all of our government officials. They have been caught time and time again evolving on their science, but Americans' jobs and their lives are hanging in the balance. Someone needs to be held accountable, and it looks to me that no liberal and certainly nobody within that Biden administration will be.

