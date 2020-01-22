Tomi Lahren: Red flag laws would create domino effect of Dems infringing on 2nd Amendment rights

"Red flag laws" are just the first in a long list of Democrats' planned Second Amendment infringements, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Lahren said that, to the average person, when talking about taking firearms from those deemed dangerous, it just sounds like common-sense gun safety reforms "until you realize that it's actually an infringement on due process."

She said that if the "red flag" legislation is passed, it could be a catalyst and, eventually, a "domino effect" that "could be really horrific for our Second Amendment rights."

Lahren said that was part of the reason that more than 20,000 gun rights advocates were marching in the Capitol of Richmond, Va., on Monday.

Last week, four gun control-related bills advanced in Virginia’s General Assembly, setting the stage for a contentious showdown between gun-rights advocates and the Democratic lawmakers, who campaigned on bringing changes to the state following last year's mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal complex.

The bills that sailed through the Senate Judiciary Committee propose to require background checks on all firearms purchases; allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from people deemed to be a risk to themselves or others; limit handgun purchases to one a month and let localities decide on whether to ban weapons from certain events. To become law, the bills would have to pass the full state Senate and the House of Delegates before heading to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's desk for his signature.

"But, this is what we talk about: elections have consequences and when you vote in an all-Democratic legislature, you give over control," she explained. "Your rights, your freedoms, are going to be under attack as we are seeing in Virginia."

"And," Lahren added, "even the thousands of people marching saying we don't want ou rights to be infringed upon -- they're going to be ignored. Because the Democrats have the votes, so they're going to go onward."

"And again," she told the "Friends" couch, "they start with red flag laws, but this is not where they are going to stop."

"They have a whole list of things they want to do: a whole list of infringements," she warned. "This is the first one. This is the one they find most palatable. But, it's going to continue on and on and on. And, any infringement should worry about gun rights activists and that's why they were marching on Monday."

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.