Tomi Lahren on Cuomo: 'Democrats only go after their own' to 'distract from other Democrat wrongdoings'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren weighed in Monday on the scandals surrounding New York's "narcissistic tyrant", Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after a seventh accuser came forward with claims of sexual misconduct over the weekend.

Despite multiple investigations and growing calls from members of his own party to resign, Cuomo has refused to leave office, telling reporters on Friday that Democrats pressuring him to do so don't know the difference between "playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth."

"Cancel culture is not what happens to an elected official after he or she sends thousands of seniors to an early grave, covers it up, and/or allegedly sexually harasses and intimidates women. So don’t get it twisted, bud," Lahren told viewers on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts."

The host said she was "amazed" at Cuomo's ability to "play the victim," and wondered whether Democrats were focused on the harassment claims as a deliberate attempt to distract from "the thousands of seniors sent to an early grave thanks to the poor decision-making of Governor Cuomo and other governors with "Ds" behind their names."

BIDEN BREAKS HIS SILENCE ON CUOMO SCANDALS

"What about the timing? The sexual allegations may have surfaced rather recently, but the nursing home debacle has been public knowledge for months and prior to the election. The Democrats shirked that off leading up to November because Cuomo’s deathly leadership decisions did not supersede or exceed his 'gold standard' hatred for Donald Trump."

Lahren observed that while President Joe Biden addressed the scandal for the first time Sunday night, Vice President Kamala Harris -- who was a vocal supporter of Christine Blasey Ford during the 2018 Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh -- has maintained her silence on the mounting allegations.

ANDREW CUOMO'S ACCUSERS: WOMEN WHO HAVE MADE CLAIMS AGAINST THE NEW YORK DEMOCRAT

"Well, Kamala, what say you?" Lahren said. "Where’s the passion, the fire, the outrage, the justice when it comes to a powerful Democrat accused by several women of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior? Really looking forward to your commentary on the matter given your likely faux outrage over similar accusations levied against conservatives in the past."

"The moral of the story here is this," concluded Lahren. "Democrats only go after their own if it can somehow distract from other Democrat wrongdoings and/or benefit their collective party in a way that exceeds their loyalty to fellow libs."

