Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

Tom Homan calls out 'radical' judge for 'defying logic' with ruling to stall Trump deportations

Border czar joins 'Fox & Friends' after Obama-appointed judge's ruling against deportation flight to El Salvador

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Tom Homan slams judge for ruling on migrant flight bound for El Salvador: 'Defies logic' Video

Tom Homan slams judge for ruling on migrant flight bound for El Salvador: 'Defies logic'

Border czar Tom Homan joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how President Donald Trump's leadership has been a 'gamechanger' for illegal immigration and the legal pushback surrounding migrant flights to an El Salvador 'mega prison.'

Border czar Tom Homan blasted an Obama-appointed federal judge's decision to temporarily halt President Donald Trump's use of the wartime Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport violent illegal immigrant street gangs, telling Fox News that the decision "defies logic."

"Who in their right mind, whether you're a judge or not, wants [to allow] TDA [Tren de Aragua], a recognized terrorist organization sent here by the Maduro regime, to create havoc, to unsettle the United States through the use of fentanyl to kill thousands of Americans, violence to American citizens, raping and murdering young women in this country…?" Homan asked Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"President Trump is going to make this country safe again. He's going to do it. One illegal alien at a time."

NEW YORK ASSEMBLYMAN TRIES TO CONFRONT TOM HOMAN OVER ARREST OF COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST

Tom Homan

White House 'border czar' Tom Homan speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2025.  (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which allows deportation of natives and citizens of an enemy nation without a hearing, has been invoked three times, during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.

Hours after Trump invoked the act to target Tren de Aragua members on Saturday, Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the D.C. Circuit granted a temporary restraining order preventing the deportation of five Venezuelans and ordered the plane they were believed to be on to return to the U.S. 

Homan, who has been at the forefront of Trump's crackdowns on illegal immigration and mass deportations, questioned why Boasberg would want to see "terrorists" return to the United States. 

TOM HOMAN WARNS MAJOR SANCTUARY STATE WILL ‘GET EXACTLY WHAT THEY DON’T WANT'

Alleged Tren de Aragua gang members deported from US processed in El Salvador Video

He also argued Trump has the "right" to invoke the authorities of the Alien Enemies Act to apprehend members of violent illegal immigrant gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13. 

"The actions of President Trump made this country safer… that's what American voters voted for. That's our mandate, and the president is keeping his promise," he said.

Homan said the flight, which landed in El Salvador, was already in international waters when the ruling was issued. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Border czar Tom Homan unfazed by protesters ahead of meeting with New York lawmakers Video

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.