Tom Homan calls out 'radical' judge for 'defying logic' with ruling to stall Trump deportations

Border czar Tom Homan blasted an Obama-appointed federal judge's decision to temporarily halt President Donald Trump's use of the wartime Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport violent illegal immigrant street gangs, telling Fox News that the decision "defies logic."

"Who in their right mind, whether you're a judge or not, wants [to allow] TDA [Tren de Aragua], a recognized terrorist organization sent here by the Maduro regime, to create havoc, to unsettle the United States through the use of fentanyl to kill thousands of Americans, violence to American citizens, raping and murdering young women in this country…?" Homan asked Monday on "Fox & Friends."

"President Trump is going to make this country safe again. He's going to do it. One illegal alien at a time."

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which allows deportation of natives and citizens of an enemy nation without a hearing, has been invoked three times, during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.

Hours after Trump invoked the act to target Tren de Aragua members on Saturday, Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the D.C. Circuit granted a temporary restraining order preventing the deportation of five Venezuelans and ordered the plane they were believed to be on to return to the U.S.

Homan, who has been at the forefront of Trump's crackdowns on illegal immigration and mass deportations, questioned why Boasberg would want to see "terrorists" return to the United States.

He also argued Trump has the "right" to invoke the authorities of the Alien Enemies Act to apprehend members of violent illegal immigrant gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13.

"The actions of President Trump made this country safer… that's what American voters voted for. That's our mandate, and the president is keeping his promise," he said.

Homan said the flight, which landed in El Salvador, was already in international waters when the ruling was issued.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.