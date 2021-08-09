Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Homan hammers Biden admin: They knew 'open borders agenda' would create a crisis

'They haven't done one thing to stop this crisis,' said Homan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tom Homan: Mayorkas 'hero' to Biden admin by keeping borders open Video

Tom Homan: Mayorkas 'hero' to Biden admin by keeping borders open

Retired Acting ICE Director and Fox News contributor Tom Homan says DHS Secretary Mayorkas is 'doing exactly' what the president and his staff designed.

Retired Acting ICE Director Tom Homan slammed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration for their continued "open borders agenda." Homan told "Fox & Friends First," Monday, it is time for Democrats to "let the American people know what is going on the southern border."

TOM HOMAN PERSONALLY ‘DISGUSTED’ WITH MOUNTING BORDER CHAOS, WARNS ICE MORALE IS ‘IN THE TOILET’

TOM HOMANThe Democrats control Congress, they need to let the American people know what is going on at the southern border. Look, and believe me, the administration is not going to be upset with Secretary Mayorkas because he's doing exactly what they designed, right? They created this crisis. They knew they were creating this crisis. This is an open borders agenda. Mayorkas is a hero to the administration because he's continuing down that road, open borders. They're not apologetic. 

They haven't done one thing to stop this crisis, not one thing they've done to slow the flow. Matter of fact, they've sent hundreds of Border Patrol agents down there from the northern border to do what? To process aliens and release them quicker. They're not sending Border Patrol agents down there to try to secure the border and put more agents on the line to stop the fentanyl, the gang members and the human trafficking. And the women from being assaulted by the cartels. And the children dying. They’re settling down there to release them quicker so we don't have the optics we had on Fox last week of you know several thousand under the bridge. This is about managing the optics, not about fixing the problem. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Tom Homan on GOP plans to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.