Tom Homan hammers Biden admin: They knew 'open borders agenda' would create a crisis

Retired Acting ICE Director Tom Homan slammed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration for their continued "open borders agenda." Homan told "Fox & Friends First," Monday, it is time for Democrats to "let the American people know what is going on the southern border."

TOM HOMAN PERSONALLY ‘DISGUSTED’ WITH MOUNTING BORDER CHAOS, WARNS ICE MORALE IS ‘IN THE TOILET’

TOM HOMAN: The Democrats control Congress, they need to let the American people know what is going on at the southern border. Look, and believe me, the administration is not going to be upset with Secretary Mayorkas because he's doing exactly what they designed, right? They created this crisis. They knew they were creating this crisis. This is an open borders agenda. Mayorkas is a hero to the administration because he's continuing down that road, open borders. They're not apologetic.

They haven't done one thing to stop this crisis, not one thing they've done to slow the flow. Matter of fact, they've sent hundreds of Border Patrol agents down there from the northern border to do what? To process aliens and release them quicker. They're not sending Border Patrol agents down there to try to secure the border and put more agents on the line to stop the fentanyl, the gang members and the human trafficking. And the women from being assaulted by the cartels. And the children dying. They’re settling down there to release them quicker so we don't have the optics we had on Fox last week of you know several thousand under the bridge. This is about managing the optics, not about fixing the problem.

