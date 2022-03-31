Tom Cotton calls Ukraine briefing by Biden admin 'deeply disappointing': 'They're still scared of Putin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called a classified Senate briefing on the war in Ukraine "deeply disappointing" Thursday, accusing the White House of being concerned a Ukrainian victory would back Putin "into a corner." Sen. Cotton made the remarks on "America's Newsroom," arguing the Biden administration is "scared" of the Russian leader as his assault on Ukraine rages on.

US COMMANDER ADMITS BIDEN'S DETERRENCE STRATEGY FAILED IN UKRAINE

SEN. TOM COTTON: Dana, I can share that it was a deeply disappointing briefing, but frankly, it's consistent with what the Biden administration has been acting on for the last two months, they seemed more concerned about Ukraine winning than about Russia winning. We've heard from senior administration officials consistently that they fear the most dangerous result would be Ukraine winning, because that would back Vladimir Putin into a corner. They're still scared of Putin rather than seizing the advantage, brave and skillful Ukrainian army has gained and helped Ukraine win and make Vladimir Putin afraid of Ukraine and afraid of America and afraid of NATO. That's why we should be moving faster to provide the Ukrainians the weapons they need to defend their own territory and ultimately take that territory back from Russians.

