Toby Keith remembered by Kid Rock for 'incredible talent': He was a 'great patriot'

The music industry is mourning the loss of legendary country star Toby Keith, who died at the age of 62.

Kid Rock, another industry powerhouse, reflected on his close friend's life and career.

"He had so many great memories, such a talent. He's going to be missed," Kid Rock said in a phone interview with "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"He was such an incredible talent and he loved his family like he loved his country. And we should also not forget what a what a fun guy he was."

Keith died Monday at the age of 62, his family wrote in a statement posted to his website and social media accounts early Tuesday.

"Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family," the statement read.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it continued. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer .

The country icon is survived by his wife, Tricia, three children and four grandchildren.

"My heart goes out to his family, all his friends here in Nashville, all around the country, all around the world. But I'm especially thinking of his wife and his children right now," Kid Rock said.

The Oklahoma-based country music star had a storied career and was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy." His breakout hit was played 3 million times on radio stations and became the most played country song of the 1990s.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "As Good As I Once Was," "My List" and "Beer for My Horses," a duet with Willie Nelson.

His 2002 song, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," showcased his patriotism following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Keith, however, didn't just use the idea of American patriotism in his songs. He gave his support to the American military, going on 11 USO tours to visit and play for troops serving overseas. He'd write about his support for the men and women in America's military with his 2003 hit, "American Soldier."

"We used to joke about who went over there more because me and him, definitely, you know, have tens, if not 20 times that we have been there, you know, spending Christmases, Thanksgivings, you know, just whenever we were called, we went to do it. Sometimes we called them and we went do it. And we had a lot of conversations about that, about how it was the most rewarding thing we've ever done in our careers, but it was also the most work," Kid Rock said.

"What a great patriot to just do that."

