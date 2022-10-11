Tim Ryan showed 'fundamental sign of weakness' in Ohio Senate debate with JD Vance: Former Clinton pollster

Fox News contributor and former Clinton pollster Mark Penn weighed in on the Ohio Senate debate between candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance, arguing he sees Republican Vance taking the race. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Penn said Democrat Rep. Ryan showed a "fundamental sign of weakness" when he said President Biden shouldn't run in 2024.

MARK PENN: It's always bad when you throw your own party overboard. That's a fundamental sign of weakness. I think today people know that senators don't do much independently. They basically 99% of the time vote with their caucus. And if it's a debate here between Ryan voting 100% of the time for Pelosi and Vance voting with Trump, Trump won the state twice. It does seem to me pretty hard on the basis of trying to abandon the Democratic Party, too late to really change the natural course here. There are a lot of other good races. I continue to give this one to Vance.

