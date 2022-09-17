Expand / Collapse search
Trump holds Save America rally in Ohio supporting Senate candidate JD Vance

The Ohio Senate race could determine who controls the Senate next year

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday night in support of Republican Senate Candidate J.D. Vance with roughly 50 days left until the November midterm elections.

Thousands of people lined up outside Youngstown's Covelli Centre on Saturday where Trump was set to hit the stage at 7 p.m. with guest speakers scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

One of those guest speakers was GOP Senate Candidate J.D. Vance who is currently squaring off against Democrat Tim Ryan in a race that could play a significant role in determining which political party controls the Senate next year.

Other speakers expected to appear are Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan and Republican congressional candidates Max Miller, Madison Gesiotto, and J.R. Majewski. 

