TikTok is a Chinese 'piece of malware' corrupting American youth: Douglas Murray

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray called TikTok "a piece of malware from China" as young Americans use it to express their gender identity Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

DOUGLAS MURRAY: I feel very sorry for friends who are satirists these days because you just can't write satire because real life has overtaken it. But the second thing that needs to be said, and you know this, is this is a TikTok problem.

TikTok is a Chinese company. And there is no difference in major companies like TikTok in China and the Chinese Communist Party. It is, in my view, a piece of malware from China. It is distorting the brains of young Americans, young people across the West who are using it for this self-absorbed nonsense. And frankly, it has an enormously corrupting effect on our society. And I think that's what the Chinese Communist Party intends.

