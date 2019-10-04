'WTF? Shakira and JLo?!': This musician has a problem with Super Bowl halftime lineup

The NFL had big news when they announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, but not everyone is thrilled.

Weighing in on the issue, Fox Nation's "UN-PC" hosts discussed a recent reaction from "Twisted Sister" heavy metal singer Dee Snider after he slammed the NFL for their choice in performers, and blamed them for ignoring "heavy music" in their considerations.

"Once again, the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game, is completely ignored" — Dee Snider

“WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our a** enough," he wrote.

Host Tom Shillue said he largely agreed with Snider's message and suggested a compromise for the highly anticipated show.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, SHAKIRA CONFIRMED AS SUPER BOWL HALFTIME PERFORMERS

"Maybe you can have one ... but then we want to see some arena rock -- people love that, it goes with the NFL ... it's totally right," he said.

Snider expressed frustration that while metal and hard rock bands are the "go-to" for football games, they have never been invited to perform at a halftime show.

The “I Wanna Rock” singer went on to clarify that he doesn’t take issue with Lopez or Shakira, per se, but that he finds that rock bands have long been underrepresented as Super Bowl headline performers.

“My point about this year's @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go-to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl," he tweeted, suggesting the well-known rock band Metallica as an option.

This isn't the first time Snider voiced his frustration with the lack of a heavy metal presence at halftime shows.

In February, during Maroon 5’s performance for the 2019 Super Bowl, Snider tweeted, "Hey @NFL! Your go-to songs at EVERY game are metal: Enter Sandman, Cum On Feel the Noise, Thunder, Crazy Train, We're Not Gonna Take It, We Are the Champions, Final Countdown, I Wanna Rock, We Will Rock You, Welcome to Jungle. NONE of those bands have EVER played half-time show!"

While many on Twitter were quick to defend the current halftime lineup, some heavy metal fans came to Snider's defense.

"Hey @deesinder Don't need to explain yourself, we understood what you said and you are absolutely right, they play rock music during games, you'd expect the same on a bigger scale on the top show. No respect," one user wrote.

Another user suggested an "amazing mashups with other metal artists," and that "with the right pyrotechnics and choreography, it could be a halftime show to end all halftime shows," she wrote.

JENNIFER LOPEZ ON SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: 'I CAN'T SAY I WOULDN'T LOVE IT'

Echoing their support, Shillue reiterated his position.

"Wouldn't it be great if they could book 'We're not gonna take it, Twister Sister' for an NFL show...I think it'd be great," he said.

Joining the latest episode, guest Stephanie Hamill said that while she thinks people watching the show live would enjoy a rock and heavy metal performance, she questioned whether viewers at home would have the same experience.

"I think the fans in the stands would like that," she said, "but I think the people at home, especially the younger folks that are watching, might want to see JLO and Shakira...they're very talented artists...but I think he has a point. Maybe they can mix it up."

Host Britt McHenry said that while she thinks Snider has a point, she's excited about Shakira and Jennifer Lopez bringing their music to the stage.

"He does have a point...but I like this pair, I think it's fun," she said.

The superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Last year, Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show from the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi also performing. In prior years Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars have taken the coveted stage.

