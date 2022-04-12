Sexton: Democrats 'unsurprisingly' go after guns, not criminals after Biden's 'moronic' hunting story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CIA analyst Buck Sexton, co-host of the "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show", said Tuesday it is not shocking that President Biden is again taking aim at guns rather than the criminals who use them when committing heinous acts.

Sexton pointed to the sharp rise in gun crimes in the past year, noting the mass shooting in the NYC subway on Tuesday.

Sexton and co-host Clay Travis said Democrats have shown they are not interested in reforming the criminal justice system to get more perpetrators off the street, but instead to focus on gun owners and Americans who manufacture their own "ghost guns."

Travis said the New York City shooting is emblematic of the "lack of law and order that has taken over. Most of [the listeners] out there I bet have not felt this unsafe in a generation -- and the data reflects that."

Sexton added that Biden's plan to crack down on the owners or manufacturers of "ghost guns" deserve further scrutiny.

"To be fair Biden has a plan to address the violence in cities across the country – by going after homemade firearms that he dubs 'ghost guns' which are used in less than 1% of the... tens of thousands of shooting nationwide," he said. "[They're] the focus here – not on the increasingly broken criminal justice system that does not keep people safe and does not punish criminals early and sufficiently enough to deter them."

He then played a clip of Biden at the White House recounting an encounter with an outdoorsman in rural southern Delaware. Biden touted his work as a U.S. Senator in passing the 1990s "assault weapons ban" -- which lapsed several years ago – recalling walking up a creek and being questioned by a man with a rifle.

"I was walking up one of the crick beds and the guy standing there says ‘you want to take my gun' – and I said ‘no I don’t want to take your gun."

Biden recounted incredulously asking the man if he thinks the plentiful whitetail deer in that area are "wearing Kevlar vests" that hunters like him need high-capacity rifles.

"You must be one hell of a terrible shot," Biden said.

In response, Sexton said Biden came across as "a moron" – and that the exchange did not indicate he has a factual grasp of the issue.

"The Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. He must know that on some level," Sexton said.

Travis noted how civilian access to such weapons has been shown to have key importance – as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to supply his people with such rifles criticized by Biden after they were suddenly invaded by Russia.

"We should be focusing on why people are using these guns and how to keep them from doing so, as opposed to the gun itself," Travis said.

Sexton concluded that it is "completely unsurprising" that Democrats "go after guns, not criminals, and to make the lives of law-abiding gun owners more difficult."

He noted that Biden seeks to expand federal power over the rights of gun owners through executive regulations, not through Congress.